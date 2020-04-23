Our dear daughter and sister, Cheryl Ann, was laid to rest at Kether Torah Cemetery in Pittsburgh on March 12, 2020. She passed away of brain cancer and fought bravely and courageously for almost 18 months. Rabbi Shimon Silver from The Young Israel of Pittsburgh officiated the funeral, and members of the local Chabad assisted in completing a minyan for the funeral service which was for immediate family. Cheryl was laid to rest next to her dear father, Robert Ethan Horvitz (deceased 2006) and brother, Michael (deceased 1989).
She is survived by her mother Sonia Horvitz, brother Larry, his wife Olga, and their children Ariel, Noa and Adena who reside in New York City, and extended family from Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Florida, Michigan, Colorado, Illinois and Texas.
In addition to her family, Cheryl will be missed by her dear friends and colleagues from Ohio and Chicago and by fellow congregants of Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland, and her work associates at Medina County Library for the past six years.
Cheryl graduated Medina Senior High School in 1975 and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of Akron. She also attended Kent State University and has a special social sciences honorarium. She was a social worker at University of Illinois in Chicago for nearly 14 years and later worked on a special project with Cleveland MetroHealth’s pharmacy department in 2001. In 2014, Cheryl began work at the Medina County District Library. Cheryl was also a board member of the Medina County Health Department.
In her free time she loved gardening, cooking and travel.
We would like to extend our warmest gratitude to family and close friends for their outpouring of warmth, kindness and generous support throughout the many challenges Cheryl faced throughout her illness. Our family is also grateful to the Sosonkin family and the Anshe Sfard Synagogue on Revere Road in Akron for all their kindness and ongoing support. We also want to extend our gratitude to all the wonderful staff at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland and Medina, and to the dedicated staff at Lifecare Center Medina and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their utmost care and attention given to Cheryl.
We will have a celebration of Cheryl’s life, to be scheduled later this year in accordance with COVID-19 regulations being eased in the future. Peace, safety and good health to all in these trying times.
Please consider making a donation supporting “Glioblastoma research” in Cheryl Horvitz’s memory to: donate.weizmann-usa.org.