Joan E. Horvitz (nee Lewis), beloved wife of the late Leonard C. Horvitz.
Loving mother of Nina (Tom) Mendenhall, Eloise Clark, Richard (Erica) Horvitz and Jeffrey (Carol) Horvitz. Devoted grandmother of Jason Woodside, Courtney (Josh Scarborough) Mendenhall, Ali Clark, Max Clark, Danielle (Michael) Weiner, Matthew (Elizabeth) Horvitz, Christina (Sean) Murphy, Caroline Horvitz, Josh (Michelle) Sunday and Ashley (Neal) Robin. Great- grandmother of Arabella, Brooks, Judy, Meredith, Greyson, Cameron Samuel and Oliver. Dear sister of Linda Polk, Alan Lewis and the late Carl Lewis.
Services will be held at noon Nov. 1 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment will be at Lake View Cemetery. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it live at noon Nov. 1 at ttti.org, click on join live stream, select chapel.
Family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Public Theater or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.