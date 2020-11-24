Mildred Sommers Horvitz, 103, died on Nov. 21, 2020, in Beachwood.
She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Richard Horvitz; mother of Judy Horvitz of Beachwood; sister of the late Edith (Allen) Gottlieb; aunt of Randy (Wendy) Gottlieb of Atlanta and Gary Gottlieb (Debi Stephens) of Rome, Ga.
Born in Cleveland, Aug. 7, 1917, to Benjamin and Sarah Sommers, she graduated from John Hayes High School and lived in Cleveland, University Heights and Beachwood. She was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel. She judged people not on their education, but on their character. She knew how to be a true friend and acknowledged when she was wrong. She had an uncanny sense of knowing things, and her determination allowed her to live to 103.
Beachwood Place was her second home.
Cherished friends – Linda Angart, Frankie Henry, Mariel Lustig, Marcy Schwartz and Terrence Tuchscher – supported, comforted and were there for her.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Donations in her memory can be made to The Cleveland Sight Center or Montefiore.