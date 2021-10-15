Leslie Horwitz, beloved husband of Linda (nee Schackman). Loving father of Howard (Robin, fiancée) Horwitz and Heidi (Craig) Boehmke. Devoted grandfather of Kylie and Jack. Dear brother of Harvey (Natalie, deceased) Horowitz and Dennis Horwitz.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Kidney Foundation.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Oct. 18 at YouTube (go to search, enter Leslie Horwitz Funeral Service).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.