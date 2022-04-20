Roger Alan Horwitz, 77, passed away April 19, 2022.
Roger was a loving father of Justin (Colleen) Horwitz and Todd (Kelly) Horwitz; cherished grandfather of Paisley and Ari Horwitz; dear brother of the late Marc (Joan) Horwitz; uncle to Margo, Steven (Nicole) and the late Jed Horwitz.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 2, 1945 to Moses “Bo” and Jane (Kohn) Horwitz. Roger was a proud Clevelander graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1963. Soon after Roger joined the United States Air Force, stationed in Maine serving as an air policeman and proud member of the “Loring Ramp Rats” until being honorably discharged in 1970.
Roger returned to Cleveland earning a degree in social work from Cleveland State University. Roger found meaning in his social service work serving as a group home parent for the Jewish Children’s Bureau, numerous children’s services positions with Bellefaire and as a drug and alcohol counselor/director in Mansfield, Ohio. Roger was especially active and engaged in the Cleveland Jewish community serving as the assistant director of the B’nai B’rith Youth Organization (BBYO/Greater Cleveland Council). In 1989 Roger relocated to Baltimore, Maryland for a unique job opportunity in the private sector which he remained at until he retired.
In addition to being remembered as proud grandfather, avid reader, historian and current events enthusiast, Roger was a scholar of a good comedian and the art of a well-crafted joke. Many would say Roger’s knack for humor, wit and a touch of quirkiness is what made him who he was.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. April 24, at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Hospice Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way, Suite 250, York PA 17402, the nonprofit agency who provided Roger phenomenal comfort care when he needed it the most.
