Mona Tobin Houston, 85, died Jan. 15, 2021, in Chelmsford, Mass.
She was born May 20, 1935, in New York City to Irving and Zella Tobin (nee Galsky). She attended the High School of Music and Art, where she performed in opera productions at an early age. She majored in French and Italian at Barnard College, and earned a Ph.D. in French literature at Yale University. While at Yale, she met John Porter Houston, a fellow graduate student in the French department. After marrying in Paris, they came to Bloomington in 1962 to join the faculty of Indiana University’s Department of French and Italian. At IU, she taught courses in 17th century French drama, phonetics, and translation.
She was a member of the American Literary Translators Association and translated several plays as well as a well-received anthology of French Symbolist poetry, translated and co-edited with her husband. She also co-authored an important French grammar textbook with several IU colleagues. She combined her musical training with her knowledge of the French language to develop a course in French pronunciation for singers for the School of Music. She was a sought-after coach for performers in Opera around the country, including The Cleveland Orcchestra Chorus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Porter Houston (1987) and her beloved son, Jeremy Daniel Houston (2003). She is survived by her daughter, Natalie M. Houston of Newton, Mass., and her spouse, Bunny Parkerson; as well as her brother, Dr. Jordan Tobin of Cleveland and his wife, Jeanne, and their children and grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by The Funeral Chapel in Bloomington, Ind.
The burial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Valhalla Memory Gardens. The service will be live-streamed (facebook.com/thefuneralchapel).
Donations may be made in her memory to the Monroe County Humane Association, PO Box 1334, Bloomington, IN 47402, or via their website (monroehumane.org).