Hugo Howard, 92, was born April 14, 1928 in Berehove, Czechoslovakia, and passed away Nov. 23, 2020, in the Montefiore hospice unit.
Beloved husband for 46 years with his “Angel,” Lillian D. (nee Stafman), who passed away April 12, 2019, and devoted son of Helen (nee Blau) and Harry Howard (both deceased).
He is survived by his loving children, Ian (Stephanie) Clements and Adam (Susan) Clements; grandsons Paul, Sean and Joseph Clements; two great-grandchildren; and “Kid-brother” Michael (Sylvie) Howard, all of the United Kingdom. And the many loving family and friends here in Cleveland.
The family would also like to especially recognize Kim Johnson-Pesta, and the staff at Montefiore for the love and care given to Lillian and Hugo during their final years of life.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew Benevolent Section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Those who choose to attend must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
No visitation after service due to COVID-19. Stone-setting/memorial service for Hugo and Lillian will be held at a future date.
Contributions are suggested to the charity of choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Howard family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.