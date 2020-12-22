Susan Elizabeth Greenberg Hudson, 63, of Mayfield Heights, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
Susan was born April 18, 1957, in Newark, N.J. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1975 and from the University of Cincinnati in 1981 with a degree in interior design.
Susan’s love of and background in art, color and design were ever present in her professional and personal life. In her early years, she worked as an interior designer, then shifted her focus to landscape architecture, integrating her love of gardens and architectural design. She was a master gardener at home and at work. Susan designed hundreds of gardens and drew architectural plans for homes and businesses, including her own.
She was the architect for, and the owner and CEO of Crataegus LLC, and the CEO of Mr. McGooz. Her talent and creativity built her business and created all the packaging for and presentation of products that developed the McGooz brand. She and her husband were partners in business with her creativity and talent a foundational aspect of their success.
Susan was an avid Cleveland sports fan. She loved life. She loved art and music, and was an award-winning quilter. She was a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, and a practitioner for the last 40 years of Heartfulness Meditation. Susan‘s greatest joy was being with her family and friends. Her warmth, smile and laugh would light up the room. She will be deeply missed.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Ron Hudson; her daughters, Lanna (David) Cary and Annie Justmann; and her grandchildren, Wyatt and Violet Cary. She was predeceased by her father, Arnold Greenberg and is survived by her mother, Marcia Greenberg; sisters, Debra (Steven) Cushner and Nancy Kraus (David Weiner); nieces, Daizy Rose (Chris) Frazier, Olivia Kraus, Phoebe Kraus and Grace Cushner; stepdaughter, Stephanie (Joshua) Phipps; and step-grandchildren, Luke, Sadie and Lily Phipps; and many dear friends.
The family looks forward to an in-person, open-air celebration of Susan’s life in the warmer months.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made towards the creation of a memorial meditation garden to honor Susan Elizabeth Greenberg Hudson at the following link: gf.me/u/zc2cc4.