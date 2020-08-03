Ethel Hurwitz, 95, born and raised in Pittsburgh. She is the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Hurwitz; devoted and loving mother of Marilyn (Carl) Schusterman of Chesterland, and the late Ellen Hurwitz; adored grandmother of Becky (Craig) Felber and Ethan “Butch” Schusterman, Bradley (Tracy) Schusterman and Jeremy (Jennifer) Schusterman; adoring great-grandmother of Liam J.
Services will be held Aug. 4 at B’nai Israel Cemetery in Pittsburgh.
Contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (st.jude.org).
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.