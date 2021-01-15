Juanita Hurwitz, 95, of Beachwood, passed away Jan. 15, 2021. Born to Efraim and Frieda Scott on Nov. 7, 1925, in Cordoba, Argentina.
Loving wife to Sidney Hurwitz for 56 years until his death in 2004, and to the late Sol Barnett for a brief, wonderful time. Sister to the late Maurice (Elaine) Scott. Devoted mother to Joyce (Bruce) Cutler and Sandy (Bob) Earley. Loving grandmother to Jennifer Cutler (Colin Tuska), Sean Cutler (partner, Kate Beller), Brad (Jackie) Schmidt and Carlie (Trent) Linhardt.
Homemaker, caregiver, and a wonderful cook. Saleswoman at May Co. through Macy’s. After her retirement, she turned to making beaded jewelry that she loved passionately.
Private graveside services will be held Jan. 18. The family requests no visitation due to COVID.
Contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Hurwitz family.
Arrangements through Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.