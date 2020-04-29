Norman Hyams, 91, was known for his wit and enthusiasm for life. He was an instrument and commercial-rated pilot, fly fisherman, flytier, skier, backpacker, cyclist, piper, restauranteur, oenophile, philanthropist and world traveler.
Norm exited his happy life surrounded by family April 26, 2020. He was for 58 years the beloved husband of Nancy Soltz Hyams (deceased); cherished father of Richard (Marisabel), Douglas (Linda) and Robert (Dawn Tanguay); big brother to Joan (Tom) Geismar and the late Ira (Miriam), dear friend of Bonnie Jacobson, and former father-in-law to Dr. Kristen DeStigter. Norm’s grandchildren — Danielle, Jackson, Derek and Jared, and Madison, Benjamin and Peter — were his constant pride and joy from whom he continues to expect great things.
Norman was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Theodore and Matilda Hyams. He graduated from Tulane University and was selected by the U.S. Army to be a special agent in its Counterintelligence Corps during the Korean War. Norm was president of the Museum of Natural History Trout Club, founding president of North Coast Fly Fishers, district chairman of Howard Johnson Company franchisees, and a member of Rockwell Springs Trout Club, Oakwood Club and Suburban Temple-Kol Ami. He was civically engaged and ran for mayor of Beachwood.
The family thanks his loyal caregivers, Terri Pickett, Barbra Brooks, Barbara Stubbs and Bridget Stokes.
Private services were held, and a celebration of life will be forthcoming.
Donations may be made to the National Park Association, P.O. Box 17394, Baltimore MD 21297-1394, or charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.