The inimitable wife and mom, Cassidy Impink, 37, died March 21, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Born in Cleveland on Nov. 30, 1983, Cassidy graduated from Orange, High School (2002) and received her Bachelor of Arts in family and human development from Arizona State University (2006).
Cassidy was a bright light in her too short life. Her sparkle ignited countless, devoted friendships among all generations - peers and their parents, coworkers, and even children with whom she came in contact. She had a rare ability to connect with everyone, the nucleus of many friendship circles she made throughout her life.
Unique in so many ways, Cassidy danced competitively in junior and senior high school; became a health and fitness professional; worked as a child life specialist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, with a membership in the Association of Child Life Professionals.
Among her favorite activities were summers at Camp Pinecliffe, travel, spending quality time with her kids and spending outings with her GSSC companions.
Cassidy and David Impink married in October 2011 in Phoenix, Arizona. Devoted and loving parents to Kylin (7), and twins, Regan and Ryan (4). Cassidy exuded uncommon strength, courage and optimism throughout her life. To the end, Cassidy brought people together with her candor and caring for others.
Cassidy is survived by husband, David Nathan Impink; children, Kylin MacKenzie, Regan Leslie and Ryan Alexander; parents, Peggy Kyman Stark and Clifford Owen Stark; in-laws, George and Teena Impink; aunt, Carol Kyman Hochman (Kenny); and uncles, Richard (Susie) Stark and Ken Stark.
Cassidy is preceded in death by sister, Lindsay Evalin Stark; grandparents, Sol and Evalin Stark, Edith and Norman Kyman; and aunt, Leslie Kyman Baumoel.
A celebration of life service will be livestreamed at 5 p.m. March 31 at bit.ly/31fefHe.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Cassidy to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Child Life Department. 1919 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016.