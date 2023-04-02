Helena Ingber (nee Feuerwerker), beloved wife of the late David Ingber, passed away April 1, 2023. Holocaust survivor.
Devoted mother of Kenneth (Lisa) Ingber, Eileen (Allen) Youngman and Fran (Paul) Yankee; cherished grandmother of Brooke (Adam) Blum, Kelly (Benjamin) Uakov, Chad Ingber, Jake (Lauren) Youngman, Brittany (Miller) Yoho, Joshua Furnald, Jake Furnald, Hannah Scherer and Heidi Furnald; loving great-grandmother of Lucy, Grey, Isabel, Dylan, Brody, Asher, Levi, Kayden and Finley.
Services will be held at noon April 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view the service, please go to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4MDQ2ODkzMDI0NDE0NyZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw
Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery (Green Road Synagogue section).
Family will be receiving friends at the home until 8 p.m. April 4 immediately following interment at 3415 Old Brainard Road in Pepper Pike.
Family suggests contributions to Green Road Synagogue.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.