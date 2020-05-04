Irving Irwin, 92 of Beachwood, passed away May 2, 2020. Irving was born June 23, 1927. Korean War Navy veteran.
Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Miller); devoted father of Carol Katz, Jane (Harry) Lubitz of Delray Beach, Fla., and Robert Irwin (deceased); loving grandfather of Eric Katz, Justin Katz, Barry Irwin and Daniel (Caroline) Irwin; loving great-grandfather of Robby Avery Irwin; dear brother of Mary Tepper, Benny Irwin, Esther Greenberg and Louie Irwin (all deceased); cherished companion of Phyllis Eisenberg.
Please raise a glass in memory of Irving.
Private graveside services. The family requests no visitation. A livestream of the funeral will take place at 11 a.m. May 4 on Zoom. Join the meeting at bit.ly/2W5dDCx or find your local call in I.D. at bit.ly/2z9RIRi. Dial the number for your region and enter 82738128800 for the meeting I.D. and 140211 for the password.
Contributions are suggested to Vinney Hospice of Montefiore.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Irwin family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, (216) 932-7900.