Jonathan N. Irwin, 67, of Mayfield Heights, passed away April 10, 2022.
Born Sept. 10, 1954, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland to Ben M. Irwin and Martha Y. Irwin, Jon became a bar mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, and later graduated from Charles F. Brush High School and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He had a long career in wealth management, including working at Merrill Lynch, Bank of America and KeyBank.
Jon enjoyed playing softball, tennis and soccer. Intelligence, quick wit and a contagious laugh and smile were only part of the many reasons Jon will be sadly missed by family and friends. Jon had so many friends from grade school until his passing. Jon’s family would like to send a message of appreciation and “thank you” for all of the love and support through the years.
Jon is survived by his children, Houston M. Irwin of Mayfield Heights and Tiemey R. Irwin of Denver, Colo.; and siblings, Stephanie (Douglas) Paugh of Springfield, Ohio, and Seth Honeyman and Robin Wohlleban, both of Arizona.
Funeral services were held April 21 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
Contributions can be made to an organization of your choice or the American Red Cross, 3747 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115. Online condolences for the family can be sent at bkbmc.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.