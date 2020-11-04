Edith Isaacs (nee Hauser), a Holocaust survivor.
Edith is the beloved wife of the late Harold; the devoted and adored mother of Daniel Isaacs of St. Louis, Deborah (Fred) Weiser, Judith Isaacs and Ruth (Betzalel) Holzer; cherished grandmother of David Holzer, Karen Isaacs, Micah Holzer, Tanya Holzer, Raphael Holzer, Mosha Weiser and Chaya Weiser; dearest great-grandmother of eight.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Shiva will take place outside when ever possible. Please observe social distancing and mask protocol. The family will receive immediately following services from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5; from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 6; from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 7; and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8, 9 and 10.
Contributions are suggested to NA’AMAT Cleveland, 14055 Cedar Road, No. 300, Cleveland, OH 44118.