Celia Isakovitz (nee Singer), beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother to Linda (Noah) Sternfeld, Susan (Harry) Markowitz and Miriam Kaufman. Dear sister of Shulamit and the late Yitzhak, Netti and Yakov Zamir of Israel. Deeply loved Bubby to Shula (Binyumin), Benyamin (Shifra), Hadar (Yitzhak), Odela (Simcha Rubin), Scott (Anita), Stacy (Tony), Jamie (Blake) and David. Incredible great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to over 120.
A Holocaust survivor, she was born in Romania, and emigrated to Cleveland by way of Italy and Israel. The longtime owner, seamstress and talented dressmaker of Rose’s Tailoring at Cedar and Green roads, she was adored by the Cleveland community.
Celia spoke nine languages, and shared her love for Yiddishkeit and Jewish traditions with her beautiful family.
A lifetime member of Green Road Synagogue, a supporter of Meals on Wheels, Kol Israel Foundation and Hadassah.
Private services were held Feb. 23 at Zion Memorial Park.