Vera Isakowitz (nee Weissberg) passed away Aug. 17, 2020. Vera was the beloved wife of the late Paul Isakowitz, both survivors of the Holocaust; devoted and adored mother of Grace (Gary) Pearlman, Cheryl Horowitz of Fairfax, Va., Steve (Monica) Isakowitz of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Mark (Melissa) Isakowitz of Oak Hill, Va.; adored grandmother of Matthew, Jennifer, Rachel, Sophie, Carly, Zachary, Hannah and Stacy; dearest sister of Joe White of Omaha, Neb.
Private services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Family requests no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to The Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Kol Israel Foundation.