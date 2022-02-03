Ronald H. Isroff, beloved husband of Donna (nee Lehman). Loving father of Stacey (Marc) Aronstein and Michael (Ali) Isroff. Devoted grandfather of James, Alex, Max, Leo and Charlie.
Services were held Jan. 30 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Hillcrest Cemetery. The service can be viewed online at
youtu.be/LX8QB1UoLc0.
Ron or Ronnie, as he was affectionately known by his friends, graduated from Canton Lehman High School, continued his education at Boston University and then The Ohio State University Moritz School of Law. Ron’s career for 45 years was spent at Ulmer & Berne law firm and 38 of those years as a partner. He specialized as a trial lawyer handling business litigation and employment work over the course of his career. Ron held many positions at the law firm including chair of the employment and labor group.
Ron was named to the Ohio Super Lawyers list for 10 consecutive years and the Best Lawyers in America for litigation for seven consecutive years. He was also named a Leading Lawyer by Inside Business magazine for eight consecutive years.
Ron served on the board of Brith Emeth Temple and as president of Beechmont Country Club. He loved to play golf with his friends and enjoyed Ohio State football and watching the Ohio State marching band. He was also a great fan of all Cleveland sports.
Ronnie’s greatest love was his family. He and his wife, Donna, met at Ohio State and they were married for 53 years. Ronnie was a devoted and loving father to Stacey and Michael. From coaching youth baseball and proofreading essays to attending nearly every competitive tennis match of Michael’s throughout his junior and collegiate careers, he was always there to support and cheer on his kids. He couldn’t have been happier to add another son and daughter to the family when Stacey married Marc and Michael married Ali. For the past 14 years, Ronnie’s greatest joy was his five grandsons who he loved unconditionally. Ronnie was affectionately known as “Grandpa O” after his first grandson, who as a 1-year-old, mimicked the sound Ronnie made when he stood up from his chair, “Ohhhh.”
Ronnie will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. No matter what the fates threw him, he remained happy, kind, thoughtful and engaged.
Friends who wish to donate in the memory of Ron may do so to the ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter 6133 Rockside Road, Independence, OH. 44131 or at web.alsa.org/goto/RonIsroff.