Efim Abraham Itin, M.D., loving father of Dr. Ilia (Margarita) Itin and Sonia St. Jules. Devoted grandfather of Sofya Sarah Itin, Eidel Hannah Itin and Joseph St. Jules. Dear brother of Ludmila Agishtein and Leonid Itin.
Services were held Nov. 26 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will continue to observe shiva from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at 24985 Penshurst Drive in Beachwood. Minyan on those days at 4:45 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cherva Kaddisha of Cleveland or Menorah Park.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.