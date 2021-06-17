Sidney Itzkowitz beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Wolf). Loving father of Brad Itzkowitz and Marla (Scott) Deutsch. Devoted grandfather of Laura, Daniella and Jacqui. Dear brother of the late Miriam.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. June 18 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Jewish War Veterans Section). Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish National Fund. Friends and family who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning June 19 on YouTube (enter Sidney Itzkowitz Funeral Service).