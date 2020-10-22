Dale Stuart Jacober, cherished father of Phillip and Griffin. Adored brother of Todd (Carolyn) Jacober and Marsie Wallach. Loving son of Linda Jacober Ross and the late Donald Jacober. Survived by former wife, Jennifer Messina. Beloved uncle.
Private family graveside services will be held Oct. 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jennie Goas Silverman Foundation (jenniegoassilverman.org), 834 N. Hermtage Ave., Unit 1, Chicago, IL 60622.
Service can be viewed the following day on YouTube by searching “Dale S. Jacober Funeral Service.”