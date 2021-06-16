David R. Jacobs, 73 of Lake Mary, Fla., passed away on June 11, 2021. David attended Brush High School in South Euclid and The Ohio State University. David was the son of Laurie and Myron Jacobs who resided in South Euclid, and later in Boca Raton, Fla.
David will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He had a wonderful wit and sense of humor. He was a humanitarian and had a heart of gold. In his youth he enjoyed jogging. He was an avid fisherman loved parks and the great outdoors. David was a successful manufacturer’s representative.
David is survived by his brother Steve Jacobs who resides in California.