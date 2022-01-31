Harvey Jacobs, Ph.D. beloved husband of the late Zelda B. (nee Fried) and the late Sondra (nee Reich). Loving father of Jonathan (Joy) Jacobs, Natalie (Mark Ferguson) Jacobs, Robert (Trudy) Jacobs, Michael Green, Gary (Catherine) Green, Alex Green and Judith (Dominique Clerc) Green. Devoted grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Lillian (Martin) Goren and the late Louis (Danita) Jacobs.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment at Lake View Cemetery. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. Feb. 1 by going to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Harvey Jacobs and scroll down to join the livestream.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence. Friends who wish may contribute to Beth El-The Heights Synagogue, 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights. Family and friends who are unable to attend or view the service on Tuesday may view it beginning Feb. 2 by going to YouTube and under search, enter: Harvey Jacobs Funeral Service.