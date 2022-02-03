Harvey Jacobs, 93, passed away Jan. 30, 2022 in Beachwood. He is survived by his beloved children, Jonathan (Joy), Natalie (Mark Ferguson) and Robert (Trudy); stepchildren, Michael, Gary (Kathy), Alex and Judy Green (Dominique Clerc); grandchildren, Zelda Ferguson (Amanda Brown), Sharon Jacobs, Alana Ferguson (Angelo Kozonis), Simon Jacobs, Sam Jacobs, Celia Jacobs and Joe Green; and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by wives Zelda and Sondra and brother Lou.
Harvey Jacobs was born in Cleveland to Henry and Celia Jacobs on Aug. 10, 1928. He was not given a middle name, which he later explained by saying it would have cost extra. Harvey grew up in the Kinsman neighborhood with his brother, Lou (December 2016) and sister, Lil.
He was active in Boy Scouts and AZA. Harvey attended East Technical High School in Cleveland and went on to The Ohio State University, intending to become an engineer. While in college, he changed his major to education, graduating in 1946. By that point he had decided his real interest was in chemistry and that he wanted to go to graduate school, but he lacked the undergraduate background. He took additional courses at Western Reserve University to qualify, and was accepted to Temple University in Philadelphia, where he was award a Ph.D. in 1954. He was not just first in the family to go to college, but the first to graduate and the first who could be called “doctor.”
Harvey met Zelda Fried in graduate school and they were married in 1954. They had three children: Jonathan, Natalie and Robert. Zelda died in 1965. In 1972 he moved back to Cleveland, where he met and married Sondra Reich Green in 1979. That union lasted until Sondra’s death in October 2017.
After graduate school, Dr. Jacobs remained in Philadelphia where he worked for Rohm & Haas until 1970 as an analytical chemist. He then worked as a toxicologist for the Philadelphia Medical Examiner, identifying toxins in human tissues. When he returned to Cleveland, he took a job with Glidden-Durkee, analyzing the chemistry of paints and other coatings. He continued this work until he retired in 1992.
During his 30-year retirement, Harvey enjoyed a number of hobbies. He had been an avid woodworker throughout his professional life and he made good use of the lathe his coworkers presented him with upon his retirement, turning pens, bowls, vases and even a table lamp. His logical mind and good memory made him a strong bridge player and he enjoyed gardening and dancing with Sondra. Most important was his happiness and pride in his expanding extended family of children, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and even though his three children moved away from Cleveland, they continued regularly to return with their own families. The grandchildren especially looked forward to seeing their grandfather, his magic tricks and his puns.
We will miss him greatly, but we are better for having had him with us and he will live on in our memories. Contributions in his memory may be made to Beth El-The Heights Synagogue or a charity of choice.