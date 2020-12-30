Herbert Jacobs of Pepper Pike passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020 at age 95. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Wilton Jacobs, and his father, Louis Jacobs, his loving and beautiful wife, Lillian, eldest son, Maurice Alan, brothers-in-law, Arthur and Sol Blaine, and father-in-law, Sam Blaine.
He is survived by his current wife, Fran Jacobs, and her family; his eldest daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Cosimo Cavallaro; his middle son, David, and daughter-in-law Lisa Jacobs; youngest son and daughter-in-law, Louis and Beth Jacobs; two awesome and loving grandsons, Teddy Jacobs and Lorne Schussel, and Lorne’s wife, Ania. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley Blaine, and three nieces and their families, Sara and Mendel Rotenberg, Barbara McRee and Wendy Owens and Bill Plawner.
Herb attended high school at the Georgia Military Academy. After graduation, he went to the U.S. Army’s Infantry School (of the Americas), in Fort Benning, Ga., and became a lieutenant in the 83rd Division, 329th regiment.
By mid-1944, he had transferred to the 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division in Italy and took part in the push from Anzio to Rome. After the Allies liberated Rome, Herb’s unit was assigned to guard a square outside the Vatican. A few months later, Herb was ordered into the heat of battle during the massive German attack on Allied lines in Belgium that later became known as the Battle of the Bulge, an epic turning point in the war. During the last few months of the war, Herb supervised the efforts of German and Austrian POWs cutting firewood. Herb was awarded four Bronze Stars for his selfless service to his country.
After the war, Herb returned to Cleveland and founded Sheffield Steel Products Co., which he ran for 50 years before retiring. An avid tennis player, Herb played tennis almost every day until at least age 90. He also traveled extensively to many of the places where he had fought during the war, but also to other exotic locales such as Cuba.
Herb will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., with the full trappings of a military funeral, including a 21-gun salute, at a date and time to be determined. May our Dad’s soul rest in God’s love and eternal peace.