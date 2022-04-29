Jacobs, Nancy

Nancy Stern Loeb Jacobs, age 91, born Dec. 21, 1930, passed away April 28, 2022.
Nancy was the daughter of Everett E. Loeb and Ruth Engel; beloved wife of the late Sanford Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Loeb (Larry) Kline (Robert) Wolff. She is survived by her children Leslie (Daniel) Yaussy, Ellen (Thomas) Wagner and Jennifer (Thomas) Vorell; grandchildren Benjamin (Amanda) Yaussy, Nathan (Virginia) Yaussy, Bobby Wagner, Lauren Vorell and Halle Vorell; great-grandchildren Alexander Yaussy and Danielle Yaussy; and many nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Miami University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, received her master’s degree in social work from Western Reserve University, and her Ph.D. in Early Childhood Education at Kent State University.
She was married to the love of her life, Sanford, for 68 years. Nancy had a long career benefiting children. After starting in social work, she transitioned to teaching preschool after her own children entered school. She became the director of the JCC preschool. She then moved to direct the Jewish Day Nursery where she implemented inventive programming. She concluded her career, teaching early childhood education at the University of Akron.
When she was not advocating for children, she was collecting bears, dolls, antiques, shells and glass on the beach. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting hats and scarves for children, quilting and creating miniature scenes, including a full-scale model of her 1930 English Tutor house, which is now at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst Historical Society. Nancy was adept at finding lost items and rescuing or returning them to their rightful place, including lost children, stuffed bears and lost animals.
Nancy will always be remembered as a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and colleague.
Services will be held at noon on May 1 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights). Internment at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at noon on May 1 by going to BKBMC.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Nancy Jacobs, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream. Beginning May 2, friends may view the service on YouTube (under search, enter Nancy Jacobs Funeral Service).
Family will be receiving friends in honor of the lives of Nancy and Sanford Jacobs at 3:30 p.m. May 1 at the Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center (3486 S. Smith Road in Fairlawn).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Kline Educational Scholarship Fund c/o The Beachwood City Schools, 24601 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122; The Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333; or PLAY2LEARN CONNECTION, P.O. Box 361, Mentor, OH 44061.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.