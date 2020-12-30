Sanford Jacobs, 94, of Hudson, passed away Dec. 20, 2020.
Sanford was born on July 22, 1926, in Cleveland to Hyman Jacobs and Bessie Folpe. He was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business, magna cum laude from Miami University and graduated with distinction from Harvard Business School with a degree in marketing. During his time at Miami University, he was the president of the
student/faculty council.
Sanford proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for 33 years as a marketing manager for Standard Oil of Ohio. After his retirement, he pursued a second career as a marketing instructor at Cleveland State University for an additional 18 years. His impact at CSU was recognized as the school created a product museum in his name, and he was recognized as the first instructor of the year. Sanford served as a South Euclid city councilman for two terms.
Sanford was a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, Phi Beta Kappa, Burning River N Society, Harvard Club of Northeast Ohio, Harvard Business School Alumni Association, Sohio Luncheon group and AZA Organization.
Sanford’s hobbies included trains, model railroading, ships, photography, travel, painting and rose gardening.
Sanford wanted to be remembered as someone who always tried to do the right thing under the circumstances and who helped people.
Sanford was the beloved husband of 68 years to Nancy (nee Loeb). Loving father of Leslie (Daniel) Yaussy, Ellen (Thomas) Wagner and Jennifer (Thomas) Vorell. Devoted grandfather of Benjamin (Amanda) and Nathan (Virginia) Yaussy, Bobby Wagner, Lauren Vorell and Halle Vorell. Great-grandfather of Alex and Danielle. Dear brother of Allan (Elizabeth) Jacobs of San Francisco and the late Elaine (Steven) Harris. Brother-in-law of Virginia Loeb Kline (Robert) Wolff, and the late Larry Kline. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Private family services were held Dec. 22, 2020 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment at Mayfield Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum, PO Box 1546 Ashtabula, OH 44005, or the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, P.O. Box 158, Peninsula, OH 44264.