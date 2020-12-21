Sanford Jacobs, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Loeb). Loving father of Leslie (Daniel) Yaussy, Ellen (Thomas) Wagner and Jennifer (Thomas) Vorell. Devoted grandfather of Benjamin (Amanda) and Nathan (Virginia) Yaussy, Bobby Wagner, Lauren Vorell and Halle Vorell. Great-grandfather of Alex and Danielle. Dear brother of Allan Jacobs and the late Elaine Harris.
Private family services will be held at noon Dec. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. To view live stream of service at noon Dec. 22, visit bitly.com/largechapel.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum, 1071 Walnut Blvd., Ashtabula Harbor, OH 44004, or the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, P.O. Box 158, Peninsula, OH 44264.