Sharon Jacobs, loving aunt of Linda (Michael) Bedell and Laura (Andrew) McGuire. Devoted cousin of Lynn Ott. Cherished great-aunt of Isaac and Helena Bedell and Jaxson and Nicole McGuire.
She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Ohio University in June 1967 with a major in French. Continued to a masters degree in counseling from EMU (Eastern Michigan University) in 1970.
She taught French and Spanish from September 1967 to 1970. Continued as a counselor September 1970 until her retirement in 2002. She also taught a math class for a short time while she was a counselor. She might have been filling in for someone who was on leave.
The schools were Monroe Junior High and Monroe Middle School where she taught the classes and was a counselor and she was strictly a counselor at Cantrick Junior High School.
Private family services were held. Due to COVID-19, family requests no visitation at this time. Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or animal rescue of your choice.