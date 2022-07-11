Donald S. Jacobson, beloved husband of Judy (nee Gardner) Jacobson. Loving father of Jill Jacobson, Peggy J. (David) Sugerman and Peter (Lari) Jacobson. Devoted grandfather of Brett Huettner, Jesse Huettner, Simon Sugerman, Eli Sugerman, Gabriel Sugerman, Jonas Jacobson and Sadie Jacobson. Dear brother of the late Jake Jacobson.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. July 14 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd., in Beachwood. Interment will be at Lake View Cemetery.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may live stream it at suburbantemple.org (when page opens, select live stream).
Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. July 14 at the residence, 32930 Creekside Drive in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.