Helen L. Jacobson (nee Lazerick), 90, beloved and adored wife for 69 years of Henry; devoted mother of Dr. Neil (Wendy), Dr. Bruce (Pauline, deceased), Carol (Dr. Arnold) Feltoon and Marc (Shari); cherished grandmother of Daniel, Sarah, Aaron, Michael (Sarah), Rachel (Jeffrey) Heller, Kimberly (Ayal) Hagay, Julia (Alan) Gecht, David (Shaina) Leb, Dr. Stephen (Dr. Maggie) Leb, Kevin (Courtney), Katie (Benjamin) Becker and Brian; dearest great-grandmother of seven.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 5 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends following services from 3 to 6 p.m. March 5 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, Simon Lounge, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
Contributions are suggested to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.