Judith Jacobson (nee Maslanko), 89, of Shaker Heights, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022. Judith was born June 20, 1932.
Judith graduated from Hunter College High School in Manhattan and from Mather College of Western Reserve University, received a Masters degree in urban studies from Cleveland State University, and then worked for many years at the Cleveland Federation for Community Planning.
Beloved wife of Marc G. Jacobson (deceased). She was the loving mother of Daniel (Nanette) and James (Andrea Kaufman) Jacobson, devoted grandmother of Libby, Evan and Jeremy, and half-sister to Stanley (deceased). Cherished daughter of Jack and Ann Maslanko (both deceased).
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. April 3 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood, and livestreamed at ttti.org/live-streaming-home-page.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 3 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel.
Contributions can be made to the Judith M. and Marc G. Jacobson FOREVER Fund at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, or Ukraine relief efforts through Jewish Federation of Cleveland (both through jewishcleveland.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Jacobson family.
Arrangements through Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.