Jacobson, Paulette

Paulette Jacobson, age 77, of Mayfield Heights, passed away Nov. 22, 2021. Paulette was born Jan. 20, 1944, in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of Jerry Jacobson and the late Stuart Buchler; devoted mother of Ivan Buchler, Gary (Cricket) Buchler of Los Angeles, and step mother of Lori (Zev) Yudovich of St. Louis and Jodi (Ethan) Bailis of Silver Spring, Md.; cherished grandmother of Sebastian, Amelie, Mila and Kai Buchler, Zoe, Gabriella and Elliott Yudovich, Sophie and Lev Bailis; dear sister of Betsy (Steve) Gross of Ypsilanti, Mich.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
Friends will be received following the burial until 8 p.m. Nov. 24 only at the Jacobson residence, 1369 Eastwood Ave., in Mayfield Heights. The family requests vaccinated visitors only.
Contributions in Paulette’s memory may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Jacobson family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.