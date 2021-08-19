Alvin E. Jaffe, beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn (née Freed). Loving father of Loren Jaffe, Marcy (Barry) Berlin and the late Marilyn (Chuck) Nachman. Devoted grandfather of Jamie (Andrew) Westle, Jeff (Ellie) Berlin, Greg (Jackie) Nachman and Rachel (Seth) Weinstein. Great grandfather of Ella Westle, Zoe Westle, Suri Berlin, Mayer Berlin and Zohar Berlin, Emmet Nachman and Mackenzie Weinstein. Dear brother of Elaine Freedman and the late Jay A. Jaffe.
Private family graveside services will be held Aug. 20 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the Beachwood Library. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz.