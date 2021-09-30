Bertha Jaffe (nee Marin), 95, of Beachwood, was born July 18, 1926, in New York City and passed away on Sept. 29, 2021.
Beloved wife of Bernard Jaffe (deceased); devoted mother of Linda Jaffe of Natick, Mass., Alice Jaffe (Bernard Rose) of New York City and Barbara Jaffe (Howard Langer) of Philadelphia; loving grandmother of Amy Jackson (Colin), David Lindner, Thea Rose, Bernard Langer, Martin Langer and great-grandmother of Ewan Jackson; dear sister of Lawrence (Teddi) Marin of Concord, Mass., and Lillian Gordon (deceased).
Bertha was referred to as a “powerhouse volunteer.” Among the many projects and causes she assisted in were Kosher Meals on Wheels and the Deli Cellar at Case Western Reserve University. She was a district president for B’nai B’rith and served long-term on the planning commission for the annual Interfaith Luncheon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632968868139746.
Burial will follow at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue Section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd., in Beachwood.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Jaffe family.