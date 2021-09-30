Jaffe

Bertha Jaffe (nee Marin), 95, of Beachwood, was born July 18, 1926, in New York City and passed away on Sept. 29, 2021.

Beloved wife of Bernard Jaffe (deceased); devoted mother of Linda Jaffe of Natick, Mass., Alice Jaffe (Bernard Rose) of New York City and Barbara Jaffe (Howard Langer) of Philadelphia; loving grandmother of Amy Jackson (Colin), David Lindner, Thea Rose, Bernard Langer, Martin Langer and great-grandmother of Ewan Jackson; dear sister of Lawrence (Teddi) Marin of Concord, Mass., and Lillian Gordon (deceased).

Bertha was referred to as a “powerhouse volunteer.” Among the many projects and causes she assisted in were Kosher Meals on Wheels and the Deli Cellar at Case Western Reserve University. She was a district president for B’nai B’rith and served long-term on the planning commission for the annual Interfaith Luncheon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.

To view this service at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, please navigate to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1632968868139746.

Burial will follow at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue Section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd., in Beachwood.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Jaffe family.

Tags