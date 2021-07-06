Fanny Jaffe (nee Kazinec), beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving mother of Shirley (Dr. Paul) Eisenberg, Dr. Sam (Denise) Jaffe and Herbert (Pamela) Jaffe. Devoted grandmother of Dana (David) Blocker, Jonathan (Danielle) Eisenberg, Emily (Scott) Nasatir, Evan (Karli) Jaffe, Adam Jaffe, Blake Jaffe, Madison Jaffe, Lucky Jaffe, Matthew Jaffe (Kristina Maddox) and Alexis (Alex) Sedlay. Great-grandmother of Ben, Eve, Noa, Solomon, Levi, Seleh, Abner, Leo, Courtney, Parker and Beatrix. Dear sister of Eva Kaplan and the late Ida Adams, Berta Zamdas, George, Manny and Simon Kazinec.
Graveside services were held July 5 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family requests no visitation at the residence due to the pandemic.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Friends of the IDF.
Family and friends who cannot attend the service may view it beginning July 6 on YouTube (enter Fanny Jaffe Funeral Service).