Sandra L. Jaffe (nee Katz), beloved wife of Donald N. Jaffe. Loving mother of Deborah S. (Steven) Kaufman and Dr. Charles E. (Randi) Jaffe. Devoted grandmother of Gabriel (Bryanna Clarke) Kaufman, Eli Kaufman, Sam Jaffe, Alexa Jaffe and Jenna Jaffe. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
Family requests no visitation. The service will also be livestreamed. To view the service online, visit bkbmc.com, search “Sandra L. Jaffe,” click on her obituary and select “Live Stream” to join.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Foundation 27100 Cedar Road in Beachwood, OH 44122, or the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland chapter.