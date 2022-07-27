The family of Dr. Stanley Jaffe announce his passing on July 8, 2022, at the age of 97, in Naples, Fla.
Stanley will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years, Molly; children, Michael Jaffe, Karen (Chip) Chaikin, and Jennifer (Douglas) Kaufman; stepchildren, Jane Russell (Mike) and Bill Patton; 12 grandchildren; and numerous friends.
Stanley was predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Minnie, and siblings Irene Meldon and Roz Kaufman.
Born in Cleveland on Feb. 14, 1925, Stanley joined the U.S. Army’s Specialized Training Program in 1943 and developed a lasting interest in medicine while being stationed at Denver’s Fitzsimons Army Hospital. He worked as a surgical technician during World War II, serving at hospitals in Great Britain, France, Switzerland and Italy.
Following his military service, he attended Case Western Reserve University and the University of Chicago Medical School. After completing his residency in Pittsburgh, he returned to Cleveland and established a private practice specializing in reconstructive, hand and plastic surgery. He fostered longtime affiliations with several Cleveland-area hospitals, including Mount Sinai, University Hospitals, Hillcrest Hospital, Lakewood Hospital and Louis Stokes VA Medical Center. He also taught at Mount Sinai and UH.
Across his career, Stanley frequently provided free medical care to those in need. He removed tattoo numbers from the forearms of concentration camp survivors and performed cosmetic procedures on children born with cleft palates.
In addition, Stanley was a sports fan who rooted for the Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers. He played competitive golf, bridge and tennis, and was a founding member of the Cleveland Racquet Club in Pepper Pike. He was also a member of Hawthorne Valley Country Club in Solon and Quail Creek Country Club in Naples.
A private family service will take place later this year.
Memorial donations may be made to Club 24, Inc., c/o Robert Halliday Co., 31320 Solon Road, Suite 19, Solon, OH 44139, or visit club24.org/donate.