Thelma K. "Tibe" Jaffe (nee Kurlander), beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Judi (Alan) Vilensky and Roberta (Fred) Jaffe. Devoted grandmother of Seth (Emily) Vilensky, Michael (Joanna) Vilensky, Liza (Jeremy) Joseph, Sam and Noah (Mari Houck, fiance) Goldberg Jaffe. Great-grandmother of Ariel, Eli, Charlie, Amelia, Max and Eva. Dear sister of the late Lois (Louis) Ross.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. June 17 at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. Family will observe shiva following services until 8 p.m. June 17 and from 1 to 4 p.m. June 18 at the residence of Emily and Seth Vilensky, 5630 Spring Grove Dr. Solon. Shiva will continue from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. June 20, June 21 and June 22 at the residence of Judi and Alan Vilensky, 25888 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. All shiva will be observed outdoors.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Kosher Food Bank or the Maltz Hospice House.
Services can be viewed beginning June 18 on YouTube (enter Thelma K. Jaffe Funeral Service).