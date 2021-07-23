Donald E. Javorek passed away unexpectedly July 22, 2021, with his family at his side.
Donald is survived by his beloved and cherished wife Leslie (nee Sigal); his adored son Robert; his loving sisters Kathleen Harms of Illinois and Mary Javorek; his dear nephew and nieces Kraig, Kristopher and Kevin Harms; and dearest great-nephews and great-nieces. Loving cousin.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. July 26 at Lake View Cemetery. Please use Mayfield Road entrance.
Contributions are suggested to either Habitat for Humanity or Jewish Family Service Association.