Adele Jones (nee Protus) was born in Cleveland on June 12, 1930, and passed away in the loving company of her family on Jan. 9, 2023.
She was a lifelong resident of Cleveland and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. She met her one and only love Harold at a Halloween party and was married for 61 years until Harold passed away in 2010. Adele was predeceased by her parents Ethel (nee Kaufman) and Louis Protus and her brother Herbert.
She is survived by her three children, Mark of Putnam Valley, N.Y., Ellen (Frederick) Widen of Shaker Heights and Richard (Randi) of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Lisa) Schloss, Erik (Lauren) Schloss, Courtney (Shawn) Flowers, Rebecca (Alex) Abraham and Samuel Jones; step-grandchildren, Maddy, Beth, Kathy, Bobby and Charlie Widen, and seven great-grandchildren.
In her younger years, Adele enjoyed bowling and playing a little golf, knitting, cooking and was a skilled bridge player whom everyone wanted as a partner. She, Harold and the kids also took many trips around the country and visited family from coast to coast. They enjoyed spending summers with family and friends at the local swim clubs and later at country clubs. She was proud of her lifelong membership in ORT and Hadassah, her volunteer work at Menorah Park, and her long-time involvement at Park Synagogue.
For several decades, Harold and Adele spent winters in Delray Beach, Fla., and Adele took wonderful care of Harold when he was ill. When Harold passed, Adele chose to sell the Florida house and move permanently back to Cleveland where she was surrounded by family and her surviving childhood friends. She made weekly trips to the Beachwood library to bring back a stack of large- print books and loved watching old movies on TCM. A highlight for her in her later years was hosting frequent visits from her children, grandchildren and their dogs, and she loved viewing photos sent by family members living in other cities.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Beechmont Country Club at 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Maltz Hospice House c/o Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Cleveland Sight Center.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 by visiting bkbmc.com, selecting Adele’s obituary and clicking on “join livestream”.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.