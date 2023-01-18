Marvin Daniel Jones passed away Jan. 3, 2023, in Menlo Park, Calif., just less than two weeks short of his 98th birthday. Marvin was the patriarch of the Jones clan.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1925, in Newark, N.J., to Joseph and Esther Jones (nee Lieberman). His dad emigrated from Odessa, Russia and his mother was born in New Jersey. While still children, his father moved the family which included his little brother Harold to Cleveland. Marvin and Harold were extremely close and became ardent fans of the Cleveland Guardians and Browns.
Marvin taught his little left-handed brother how to bat righty and even got their Russian dad interested in baseball games. Marvin attended Western Reserve University until serving his country in the U.S. Navy. After the service, both he and Harold joined their father’s scrap metal business and eventually formed Globe Metal Company.
On July 11, 1948, Marvin married Jeane Elias and had two children, Frosty and Gary. While his children were in high school, he took in a foreign exchange student named Shirley Braverman who became like a second daughter.
The brothers grew their business into a very successful operation that allowed Marvin to follow his dream of moving to the sunny climate of California. In 1973, he and Jeane moved to Menlo Park, where Marvin started several businesses, including Sightseers, Globe Business Credit, Globe Marketing, and then eventually became a salesman at Lutz Ford before finally retiring.
Marvin was quite health conscious. He played tennis and jogged, and also enjoyed listening to music, especially “old blue eyes” Frank Sinatra, reading, watching movies, avidly following his adopted team the San Francisco 49ers, spending time with family, and traveling around the world.
He was known by family, friends and strangers as being a master storyteller with a photographic memory who met such celebrities as Joe Louis and Joe Montana and even stayed at the same hotel in Miami as The Beatles. He spoke to his brother Harold every single day until Harold’s passing.
In 1991, his beloved Jeane passed away, and in 1993, he married Irene Britton who survives him. Marvin is also survived by his daughter, Frosty (Rick) Gross of Palo Alto; son, Gary (Jann Sternberg) of Seattle; grandchildren, Zachary, Andrew (Georgie Conaghan), Jacob (deceased) and Ryan Gross; as well as great-grandchildren, Arthur and Charlie; nephews, Jeff Holden, Scott Holden, Mark Jones and Richard Jones; nieces, Andie Oster and Ellen Widen; and their numerous children and grandchildren.
Donations can be made to stanfordbloodcenter.org, mazon.org (800-813-0557), and betham.org (DONATE: Named – Special Funds: Rabbi Sarah Weissman’s Discretionary Fund).