Dylene Joseph (nee Madorsky), 88, of Bentleyville, passed away on March 14, 2021. Dylene was born Feb. 19, 1933 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Albert Joseph; devoted mother of Cindy (Michael) Saltzer, Bill Joseph and Paul (Eileen) Joseph; loving grandmother of Sara and Leah Saltzer, Melissa (Travis) Parno, Jessica Joseph, Kevin (Kiersten) Joseph, Erin (Scott) Shuller, Alexis (Jeff Wiery) Joseph and Greg Joseph; dearly loved great-grandmother of Ethan and Elle Shuller, Kaylin and Bentley Kish and Max Wiery; dear sister of the following deceased: Miriam Bloom, Gilda Kaplan, Celia Rollins and her twin sister, Dolores Rety.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. March 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Jewish War Veterans section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Those who chose to attend must wear a mask and observe social distancing. No visitation.
Contributions in memory of Dylene are suggested to the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Joseph family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.