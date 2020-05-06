Fern Joseph (nee Bauman), 74 of South Euclid, passed away April 6, 2020.
A lifetime member of the community, Fern was born to Jerome H. Bauman and Doris S. Bauman (nee Senkfor) in Cleveland on April 11, 1945. She graduated from Charles F. Brush High School and earned an associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College. She later received a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University.
Fern worked at the Lake County Children and Family Services, Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services, Cuyahoga Job and Family Services and H&R Block. She was also a member of the Girl Scouts of the USA all the way from Brownie to Senior Scout. She was also a member of Hadassah for a period as an adult.
Fern loved art – both creation and appreciation. She also was a poll worker for multiple elections.
Fern is survived by her children, Cheryl of Portland, Ore., and Michael of San Diego, Calif.; brother, Ken Bauman of Fairborn; and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Jerome and Doris; and Hillel Joseph.
Funeral services were held April 14 at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Fern can be made to Blue’s Mews Siamese Cat Rescue, c/o 273 Fairway Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324, or a charity of your choice.