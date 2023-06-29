Joseph, Gregory

Gregory Douglas Joseph, 35, of Solon, passed away on June 25, 2023.
Today, our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved son and brother, Greg. He left us way too soon but we will always remember his larger than life personality and love for family, friends and Cleveland sports.
Born to Paul and Eileen Joseph on July 9, 1987, Greg is survived by his parents, Paul and Eileen; sisters, Erin (Scott) Shuller and Alexis Joseph (Jeff Wiery), both of Cleveland; and the love of his life Samantha Carnevale, of Davie, Fla. He was also the loving uncle to Ethan, Elle, Max and Charlie Grey.
The family will be holding a private ceremony and celebration of life.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village (rescuevillage.org).