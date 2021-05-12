Ronald M. Joseph, 86, of University Heights, passed away May 11, 2021. Ronald was born Dec. 4, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Beloved husband of 53 years to Arline (preceded in death); devoted father of Seth Joseph, Michele (Jordan) Kaminsky, Keith (Holly) Joseph and Suzanne Joseph; dear brother of Arthur Joseph (Marcia, deceased); loving grandfather of Brandon (Lisa) Joseph, Jared Joseph, Spencer Tahsler, Evan Joseph, Jacob Joseph, Ryann Joseph and Jonah Kaminsky; loving great-grandfather of Noah and Quinn Joseph; the Michael Ackerman Family; loving uncle and cousin to many.
Private family services with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to view the services at 1 p.m. May 14 by navigating to https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1620852547115078.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NCJW Cleveland Section (ncjwcleveland.org) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/cleveland)
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.