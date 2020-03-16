Linda R. Joynt (nee Fierman), passed away March 14, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Robert; devoted mother of Sara Joynt (Joshua) Yurman and Emily Joynt (Tony) Baraldi; cherished grandmother of Lila, Zoe, Charlie and Aria Rose; dear sister of Dr. Bennett A. (Dee) Fierman and Martin Fierman (deceased); loving daughter of the late William and Nona Fierman. Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 18 at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland. No visitation.
Contributions are suggested to the Playmaker’s Youth Theatre c/o the Mandel Jewish Community Center.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.