Pearl “Terry” Juntoff (nee Temerlies). Beloved wife of the late Sanford. Loving mother of Helen (Steve) Ehrlich, Adele (Lynn) Sheftel and Laura (Charles) Foster. Cherished grandmother of Aaron (Jen) Kogan, Gillian (Michael Parker) Ehrlich, Amy (Itzhak) Gabizon, Jason (Tara) Ehrlich, Elizabeth Foster and Rabbi Chase (Sarah) Foster. Step-grandmother to Lisa (Jay) Cohen and Sari (Jason) Schneider. Great-grandmother of Oliver, Poppy and Marlow Ehrlich, Jude, Joshua and Arielle Gabizon and Tobin Parker. Step great-grandmother of Ethan Schneider, and Nathan and Mitchell Cohen.
Private graveside services will be held May 13, followed by a virtual shiva.
May Terry’s memory endure among us as a blessing.