Darrell Kaback, dearly beloved husband of Barbara; devoted father of Steven Kaback and Neil (Terri) Kaback; cherished grandfather of Joshua (Mollie) Kaback, Brittany (Matt) Osinski and Andrew Kaback; dearest brother of Marian (Howard) Zaner and Martin (Beth) Kaback; dear son of the late Samuel and Rose Kaback.
Private family services were held at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation.
Family suggests contributions to the Montefiore Foundation, 1 David Myers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122; or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Cleveland.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.